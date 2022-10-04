God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition: what's in the box?

The God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition looks luxurious, especially the Mjolnir replica you can put on your desk. However, what exactly can we expect from the box set, and how much will it set you back? If you're planning to splash out on the collector's edition, we'll let you know exactly what you'll get for your hard-earned cash.

God of War Ragnarok is imminent. Due to release on November 9, the series' latest installment is set to conclude the Norse saga and round out the current arc of Kratos' adventures.

In God of War Ragnarok, Thor looks to be your main enemy, at least the credit scene at the end of the last game set him up in that way. Though the newer trailers have given significant air time to Freya, your ally turned enemy in God of War.

I'm howling like a wolf in anticipation of the PS5 sequel. Like me, you may find yourself among those who want to celebrate God of War Ragnarok by getting your hands on as much glorious merch as possible. Fortunately, the Collector's Edition will allow you to do exactly that. Read on for a complete guide to pricing and what to expect in terms of both online and physical goodies.

God of War Ragnarok collector's edition: all the details you need

God of War Ragnarok collector's edition: what's on offer

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War Ragnarok's special editions comes in three flavors. In addition to the normal version, players can buy the Deluxe Digital Edition, as well as the Collector's Edition and the Jotnar Edition. Special editions can be found at retailers across the internet and on the Official PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

Digital Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5-only Digital Deluxe Edition comes with an assortment of extra digital content. It's available in the US, UK, and Australia for $79.99/ £80/ AU$139.95. Here's what you can get in that edition:

Access to the game on both PS4 and PS5

Darkdale Armor for Kratos

A Darkdale Attire cosmetic for Atreus

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

The God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack

A Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

PlayStation Avatar Set

A God of War Ragnarok PlayStation Theme

Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The Collector's Edition is available in the US and UK for $199.99 /£179.99. Here's everything you'll get for your trouble:

Access to the game on both PS4 and PS5

A steelbook display case

A pair of two inch Vanir Twins Carvings in the same style as the carvings from the God of War (2018) collector's edition

A set of Dwarven Dice

A 16-inch Mjolnir Replica

A Knowledge Keeper's Shrine to store all your goodies

Everything in the digital deluxe edition

Jotnar Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The largest and most extravagant edition available to folks in the US and the UK. This glorious collection of God of War memorabilia will set you back $260/ £229.99. Here's what you'll get:

Access to the game on both PS4 and PS5

A seven-inch vinyl record with music by the game's composer, Bear McCreary

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf pin sets.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring

Brok's Dice Set

16-inch Mjolnir Replica

A cloth map of Yggdrasil

The Knowledge Keeper's Shrine

All of the digital goodies available in the deluxe digital edition

Now you know exactly what to expect from all the different God of War Ragnarok special editions on offer. Though expensive, can I really say no to a literal Mjolnir?