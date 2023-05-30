Diablo 4 Early Access release times, and how to preload

Diablo 4 Early Access is nearly upon us. Soon, hordes of gamers from around the world will descend upon the grim gothic overworld of Sanctuary. However, if you’re looking to take advantage of the action RPG’s generous Early Access window, then you’ll need to know how to preload Diablo 4, as well as when the game is set to go live.

For many, Diablo 4 Early Access will be their first chance to experience the latest incarnation of Blizzard’s beloved dark fantasy series. With five classes to choose from and countless dungeons to explore, Diablo 4 offers an impressive amount of content. However, in order to take advantage of this for yourself, you’ll need to have all your ducks in a row once the Early Access servers open their doors.

Fortunately for you, we’ve collated everything you might need to know about Diablo 4’s Early Access, including how to pre-load the game, as well as exactly when you’ll be able to start your journey through Sanctuary. Don’t get caught short – read on to learn every detail you’ll need.

Diablo 4 Early Access: here's what you need to know

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about Early Access in Diablo 4. This includes info on when it'll go live and how to preload depending on what platform you are playing on.

Diablo 4 Early Access start times

Diablo 4 Early Access goes live at different times depending on your location. Here's when you'll be able to play Diablo 4 early, depending on your timezone:

US - 7pm EST/4pm PDT (June 1)

7pm EST/4pm PDT (June 1) UK - 12am BST (June 2)

12am BST (June 2) AUS - 9am AEST (June 2)

Diablo 4 preload

Diablo 4 Early Access is accessible to anyone who’s pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game. It’s available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One , PS5, PS4, and PC.

Diablo 4 is available to preload from May 30 at 7pm EST and 4pm PDT. Folks in Australia and the UK will have to wait until May 31, when the download will be available at 12am BST (midnight) and 9am AEST.

How to preload Diablo 4 on PC

Here’s how to preload Diablo 4 Early Access on PC:

Launch Battle.net

Make sure you’ve got either the Digital Deluxe Edition of Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4

Go to the Games tab at the top of the client

Click on “All Games”, found on the left-hand tab

Select Diablo 4

Above “Play” on the bottom left, you’ll see a Game Version drop-down menu

Click that and select Diablo 4

Select the Download button below

How to preload Diablo 4 on Xbox

Here’s how to preload Diablo 4 Early Access on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One:

Launch the Xbox store

Make sure you’ve pre-purchased either the Digital Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4

Once you’ve pre-purchased the right copy, click “Download to Console”

How to preload Diablo 4 on PlayStation

This is how to preload Diablo 4 Early Access on PS4 and PS5

Open the PlayStation Store

Make sure you’ve pre-purchased either the Digital Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4

Open up your Library and select Diablo 4

Select “Preload” from the menu

Now that you know how to preload Diablo 4's Early Access, nothing will keep you from exploring the eerie lands of Sanctuary once the game goes live. Good luck out there, you'll need it.