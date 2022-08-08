Every one of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 chapters is a roller coaster ride, but just how many are there? With all the twists and turns in the game’s main story, it can be difficult to suss out exactly where you are in Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s plot.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may well be a classic. The adventures of each of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters through the world of Aionios have been a real highlight for Nintendo Switch fans. A clear step-up in JRPG storytelling, fans have been awestruck by the rich and rewarding narrative spun by Monolith Soft.

Though the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 combat systems are nothing to sniff at, it's safe to say that the story has been keeping players glued to the hit JRPG. In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Noah and his allies must brave adversity after adversity in the name of untangling the web of violence that engulfs the world. However, exactly how much of this story can you expect, and how far along are you? Here's everything you need to know about the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 chapters.

How many Xenoblade chronicles 3 chapters are there?

All in all, players can look forward to seven chapters in the game's main story. Across the course of the story, you'll be taken all across the world. You'll chart harsh deserts, foreboding jungles, and frozen mountains on your quest to end the cycle of war that grips Aionios. Noah's journey is enormous and one you can get lost in for tens of hours.

However, there is an astonishing amount of side content for you to enjoy, too. For instance, in order to unlock all of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 classes, you'll need to complete more than a handful of Hero Quests. These side stories are full of gripping voice acting as well as the kind of compelling world-building that RPG lovers crave.

In addition, there is a robust post-game on offer. To avoid spoilers, we won't go into detail, but there are extra Hero Quests and bosses that are only available once the main story is completed. What we can guarantee, though, is that you'll need all your skill and strategic know-how to face these challenges.

There is also more content due to come too. Purchasers of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass are set to enjoy two new Hero Quests as well as a "new Original Story Scenario". This suggests that there may be more than seven chapters once Wave 4 of the Expansion Pass is released in late 2023.

Xenoblade chronicles 3 chapters: titles

Here's a list of the titles of all seven chapters of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's story. Don't worry, the titles themselves don't give away any spoilers.

Chapter 1 – Ouroboros

Chapter 2 – Moebius

Chapter 3 – Saffronias

Chapter 4 – Life

Chapter 5 – Eclipse

Chapter 6 – Choices

Chapter 7 – Time Moves Again

Now you know how many chapters to expect as you make your way through Xenoblade Chronicles 3's immense story. Buckle up, and get ready for an incredible ride.