Cowboy's new Dutch-style Cruiser e-bike will make you feel like you're cycling through Amsterdam

Electric bike manufacturer Cowboy has revealed its new Cowboy Cruiser, a Dutch-style electric bike which helps you sit more upright in the saddle than its previous models for “improved posture and increased visibility on the road”, which the company says will make for a more comfortable, relaxing cycling experience.

The Cowboy 4 is high on our list of the best electric bikes, thanks to advanced tech which does all the legwork for you. It’s incredibly simple to use, with no manual gear shifting or handlebar-mounted throttle – instead you simply pedal, and the bike auto-adjusts its power assistance based on resistance.

The new AdaptivePower software update for the Cowboy 4, and now the Cowboy Cruiser, improves this technology even further, and we were certainly impressed when we took the updated Cowboy 4 for a spin.

The Cowboy Cruiser is similar to the 4 with some differences in the handlebar and frame design, specifically a higher, wider seat and curved handlebars designed to encourage riders to sit ‘Dutch-style’. This is a style of riding in which you’re more upright, rather than bent over the handlebars, and it's said to be more comfortable, as it shifts weight away from the rider's back and more toward their legs. The higher posture is also said to make you slightly more visible on the roads.

Aside from the new frame design and the updated AdaptivePower software, all the usual features we’ve come to expect from Cowboy bikes are present here. Integration with Google Maps allows you to find not only routes but check where your parked bike is at all times. A smartphone charging station can also transform your smartphone into a bike computer with the Cowboy app, and a removable battery not only charges the bike more conveniently but renders it effectively useless on the street. It's got a 250W rear motor, and 47mm puncture-resistant tires for a smooth ride.

The Cowboy Cruiser is available in black or ‘sand’ colors from the Cowboy website, for $3,490 in the US and £2,690 in the UK (Australian pricing is TBC). The new model arrives as part of a revamp in the naming conventions of the entire range: the Cowboy 4 ST, the standard 4 with a step-through frame variation, has been renamed the Cruiser ST, while the Cowboy 4 has been renamed the Cowboy Classic.

(Image credit: Cowboy)

Analysis: the most comfortable commute?

Cowboy e-bikes are great for the average city rider because, like an iPhone, it does all the thinking for you. You hop on, start pedalling, and the bike automatically adjusts its assistance to suit your needs.

Whether you’re hitting a 10% incline or you’re cycling leisurely through the park, the bike should compensate thanks to the impressive AdaptivePower system. The bike’s modest range is the only thing preventing it from challenging more adventurous models.

They're a great choice for easy city riding, and this new Dutch-style model should make things even more comfortable. The wider seat and more upright posture will hopefully make even dreary gray commutes feel like a leisurely cycle alongside the canals of Amsterdam.

It’s certainly not the cheapest electric bike out there (you’ll need our best cheap e-bike list for that); however, while we haven’t yet got our hands on the unit for a full review, we imagine it’s going to be a popular choice based on the build quality of the stellar Cowboy 4.