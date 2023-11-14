Ark: Survival Ascended Xbox version delayed as it remains in certification process

Ark: Survival Ascended - the Unreal Engine 5 remake of the 2017 action-survival game Ark: Survival Evolved - has been hit with a last-minute delay on Xbox Series X |S after it was initially scheduled to release today (November 14).

The news was announced yesterday evening (November 13) on the official Ark Twitter account. There, the team wrote: “Xbox and Windows Survivors, the game is still going through the certification process and will not be releasing on Tuesday.

“We are expecting it to release it later this week, but, we'll update with a more precise time when we have it.”

Xbox and Windows Survivors, the game is still going through the certification process and will not be releasing on Tuesday. We are expecting it to release it later this week, but, we'll update with a more precise time when we have it.November 13, 2023 See more

Since that post, no further information has been provided. It’s less than two weeks since the initial Xbox release date was announced in the first place. At the time, developer Studio Wildcard stated that it would launch with crossplay for the PC version, which launched in early access in October, as well as official servers for the different modes with boosted rates in order for players to catch up with those who’ve been playing in early access.

It was also stated at the time that the release date for the PS5 version is yet to be finalized, but the team expected that it would launch at the end of November. At the time of writing, it’s not known if this version is going to be pushed back, too, but when it launches, players can expect to see more official servers with even greater boosted rates to help them get up to speed with players who started before them on other platforms.