Ark: Survival Ascended will release next week on Xbox, but PlayStation users have longer to wait

Studio Wildcard and Grove Street Games’ survival game Ark: Survival Ascended - an Unreal Engine 5 remake of 2017’s Ark: Survival Evolved - has been given an Xbox Series X |S release date, less than two weeks after it launched in early access on PC.

In a blog post on the Ark website, Studio Wildcard confirmed that the Series X|S version is “on track” for release on Tuesday, November 14. It’ll launch with crossplay enabled, so players on PC and Xbox can play together.

Console-specific servers will also exist so that crossplay isn’t a requirement. Additionally, official servers for the PvP, PvE and Small Tribes modes will be available which “will be running boosted rates for a period of time to allow players starting on them to catch up”, with the hope of synchronizing the rates by mid-December.

As for the PS5 version, this will also release with cross-platform play and console-specific servers, including more mode-specific servers with even greater boosted rates to help players catch up when it launches. However, it’s still not known exactly when it will be released - the developers are hoping it’ll be by the end of the month.

“We’re hoping to have a more precise date to share with you soon as we’re currently finalizing this with Sony, but it is slated for the end of November,” Studio Wildcard wrote. “We know this isn’t ideal, but we’re optimistic we’ll be able to share a date very soon!”

The blog post also mentioned the patches that have been released since the game launched in early access to iron out bugs, as well as improve security and performance. The studio wrote: “We'll continue to release patches with bug fixes and performance improvements in the coming days, along with major feature additions over the coming weeks.”