Xbox Rewards update overhauls Game Pass Quests and brings them to PC for the first time - but there's a slight catch

Rewards with Xbox have received a significant update this year

As of now rewards can be earned on PC for the first time

Rewards are also now only available to players who are 18 and over

Microsoft has announced a significant Xbox Rewards update for the new year, overhauling its Game Pass Quests system as well as bringing them over to PC Game Pass for the first time.

Announced in an official Xbox Wire post, the first major change is in bringing Xbox Game Pass Quests to PC for the first time. This is rolling out today (January 7). Players will simply need to head over to the new Rewards Hub in the Xbox PC client - and it seems like rewards progress carries over between console and PC as it's all based on your Microsoft account.

Game Pass Quests themselves have had something of an overhaul. The 'Daily Play' quest will get you 10 points for playing any Game Pass game for 15 minutes. But the big earner is the new 'Weekly Streaks' system. By playing Game Pass games for 15 minutes for five days in a week rewards 150 points, and a multiplier is applied for completing the quest up to four times that amount.

One important thing to note is that Xbox Rewards have received an age rating update. Now, players can only earn Rewards points if they're 18 or older. Users under 18 can still earn points through games downloaded or purchased via parental approval, and points can still be earned via Bing searches and other daily quests.

