Xbox Rewards update overhauls Game Pass Quests and brings them to PC for the first time - but there's a slight catch

- Rewards with Xbox have received a significant update this year
- As of now rewards can be earned on PC for the first time
- Rewards are also now only available to players who are 18 and over
Microsoft has announced a significant Xbox Rewards update for the new year, overhauling its Game Pass Quests system as well as bringing them over to PC Game Pass for the first time.
Announced in an official Xbox Wire post, the first major change is in bringing Xbox Game Pass Quests to PC for the first time. This is rolling out today (January 7). Players will simply need to head over to the new Rewards Hub in the Xbox PC client - and it seems like rewards progress carries over between console and PC as it's all based on your Microsoft account.
Game Pass Quests themselves have had something of an overhaul. The 'Daily Play' quest will get you 10 points for playing any Game Pass game for 15 minutes. But the big earner is the new 'Weekly Streaks' system. By playing Game Pass games for 15 minutes for five days in a week rewards 150 points, and a multiplier is applied for completing the quest up to four times that amount.
One important thing to note is that Xbox Rewards have received an age rating update. Now, players can only earn Rewards points if they're 18 or older. Users under 18 can still earn points through games downloaded or purchased via parental approval, and points can still be earned via Bing searches and other daily quests.
You might also like...
- Hyperkin's The Competitor Xbox controller announced at CES 2025 with a DualSense-like layout and Hall effect sticks
- New Nintendo Switch 2 leak may give us our first genuine photos of its controller
- You can now play red light, green light in Call of Duty thanks to new Squid Game collab
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.