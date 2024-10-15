Xbox Partner Preview will showcase upcoming games from Sega, Remedy and more this week - here's how to watch

There's a new Xbox Partner Preview presentation happening this week, showcasing several upcoming games and expansions from developers like of Sega, Remedy, and much more.

The presentation was announced via Xbox's official X / Twitter account, confirming that it will be showing off Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers among other titles. The accompanying Xbox Wire post confirms a run time of "around 25 minutes" during which "over a dozen new trailers" for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC games will be shown.

You'll be able to watch the Xbox Partner Preview presentation live on Thursday October 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. It can be watched over on the official Xbox YouTube channel or the Xbox Twitch channel. It's also worth noting that the YouTube version will be broadcast at 4K 60fps, while the Twitch stream will be limited to 1080p 60fps.

The presentation will have subtitle support for a large selection of languages. A version with American Sign Language (ASL) will also be broadcast on Xbox's YouTube channel as well as the XboxASL Twitch page. A British Sign Language (BSL) version will also go live at the Xbox On YouTube channel.

So beyond the games and expansions that have been announced thus far, what else do we expect to see?

Well, given it's a Partner Preview, it's likely that we won't see anything first party from Xbox Game Studios. That said, I wouldn't mind seeing some updates for games I'm personally excited for, including Dynasty Warriors: Origins and of course Monster Hunter Wilds. We'll just have to wait until October 17 before we know for sure.

