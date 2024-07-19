With Prime Day firmly in the rear-view mirror, this PS5 SSD deal is still absolutely worth your time and money

We've been lacking really good PS5 SSD deals for a little while now, sadly, but this one that we spied before Prime Day even started is still running and offering terrific value for money.

Cutting to it, The 2TB addlink Addgame A95 SSD is down to just $134.44 at Amazon right now (was $154.44) after making the most of a 20-dollar coupon box on the listing page.

It might not be the most bombastic PS5 SSD deal we've seen, but it's tremendous value for money at the price that it is. At $134.44 the drive is at its lowest price since mid-January and at 67 bucks a terabyte, that's decent bang for buck and is about as cheap as we've seen 1TB go recently too. If you're in need of some more storage, then this is the deal to go for - see more on it below.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

addlink Addgame A95 2TB PS5 SSD: was $154.44 now $134.44 at Amazon (after adding coupon)

The extra $20 you get off here by ticking the coupon box makes this one of the best 2TB PS5 SSD deals we've seen in a long while - and takes this particular drive down to its lowest price since January. A great drive for a great price and the one to get if you need some extra PS5 storage right now. UK price: was £164.44 now £134.44 at Amazon (also with coupon box)

The addlink Addgame A95 isn't the world's most famous drive, and the brand isn't the most top-line or premium, but it is a proven performer, well-reviewed among PS5 users, and comes with its own bespoke heatsink which means you don't have to worry about that either. If you're worried about speeds too, it absolutely blasts past the minimum requirements Sony states for SSDs and can hit 7,200 MB/s read speed and 6,500 MB/s write speed.

