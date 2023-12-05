Is Lego Fortnite its own game? (Image credit: Epic Games) Lego Fortnite is its own game that happens to live inside Fortnite. It's a separate experience from Fortnite's main modes but does share Outfits, XP progression, and menu UI.

Lego Fortnite is a brand new survival and crafting game that lives within Fortnite. It's arriving very soon indeed and already looks like it's going to make a seriously big splash. Given that it's technically a game within a game, you'd be forgiven for wanting to know a little more about it before you dive in.

In case you missed it, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is now live, offering a whole new version of the ongoing battle royale game for players to enjoy. There are new weapons, a whole new map, as well as new mechanics like Weapon Cases, and mods. All in all, things are shaping up to be a memorable season, though we'll have to wait and see what's added in the coming weeks.

As part of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, Lego Fortnite will be added. It's a whole new game, with survival and crafting mechanics. Here's when Lego Fortnite comes out, as well as some details on what to expect.

When does Lego Fortnite come out?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Lego Fortnite will launch on December 7, 2023. This will happen as part of an update to Fortnite, so you won't need to download a separate game. As for how big the update will be, or the exact timings, we're still in the dark. Thankfully, Lego Fortnite will be available on all platforms that play Fortnite, and at no extra charge.

What is Lego Fortnite?

Lego Fortnite is described as 'the ultimate survival crafting adventure!' over on the official Lego blog post. We got our first glimpse at gameplay during The Big Bang, which turned our character into a Lego style, before having us soar over a large open map. We see Lego characters building and breaking down structures, battling skeletons, and emoting together.

From the looks of things, Lego Fortnite is similar to something like Minecraft, in that players will team up to build structures, and fight off monsters that attack. We don't know much about the map, but it looks to be a Lego recreation of the Chapter 5 map currently in Battle Royale.

As revealed by Epic Games, Lego Fortnite will add Lego styles for over 1,200 Outfits. These Outfits can be used in all upcoming Lego experiences, including the Lego Fortnite video game. More and more styles will be added over time, so check your Locker to see if your favorites have received Lego styles.

