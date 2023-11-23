Fortnite The Big Bang start time - everything we know about the end-of-season event

First time? Here's how Fortnite live events normally play out (Image credit: Epic Games) Every few seasons, Fortnite runs a live event that bridges the gap between the end of the current offering, and the next season. Players load into a dedicated experience, in squads of up to four, and take part in shared objectives, large-scale spectacles, and sometimes musical experiences. In the past, we've controlled giant mechas, flown around a black hole, and platformed as the map collapsed around us. Downtime follows the end of live events, so make sure to jump in before it's gone.

Fortnite is set to run a new live event that'll bridge the gap between the current OG season and whatever comes next. Eminem is involved, as well as LEGO in some capacity. It's shaping up to be quite the show and is rather fittingly called the 'Big Bang' event.

The upcoming Fortnite Big Bang live event is planned for early December, and so far we have very few official details on what to expect. There's been plenty of links, some pointing to new modes and tie-ins, but Epic Games is keeping the curtains firmly closed for now. Regardless, it's live events like this that keep Fortnite interesting, and that make it one of the best battle royale games around.

Here's what we know about Fortnite The Big Bang, including the start date and time, how long it'll last, and what's planned so far. As we get closer to the event itself, we'll be sure to update this page.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Big Bang is a Fortnite event starts Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 7PM GMT. The experience will be available in the Battle Royale tile in Discover 30 minutes prior, so you can jump in before the event starts to gear up with any of your cosmetics.

How long does the Big Bang event last in Fortnite?

While Epic Games has yet to detail the exact timings of The Big Bang in terms of how long it will last, we do know that downtime for the next season of Fortnite is pinned for 11:30 PM ET / 8:30PM PT on December 2, 2023, and 4:30AM GMT on December 3, 2023. Whether the live event will run for the whole time that day remains to be seen, but hopefully it'll be active long enough for everyone to jump in and experience the Eminem concert, and whatever else is planned.

What to expect from The Big Bang Fortnite event

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In terms of what to expect from Fortnite's The Big Bang event, well officially it's described as an experience that 'marks a new beginning for Fortnite and features an appearance by Eminem.' Aside from that, there are very few details out there at the moment. Interestingly, there's a new Loading Screen in-game, featuring the same LEGO loot Lama that the toy-maker Tweeted out recently. LEGO will likely play into the event in some way, but for now it's unclear just how it'll be involved.

Over the past few months, many prominent Fortnite leakers have pointed to new modes set to arrive in-game. These include a rhythm game mode, a racing mode, and a LEGO tie-in. With LEGO now confirmed, leaker @FN_Assist has directed the official promo image for the event to make connections to the other two rumored modes. You can see this in the Tweet below:

The #Fortnite Big Bang Live Event brings together EVERYTHING about Fortnite and introduces 3 NEW modes and the future of the game! pic.twitter.com/pDF3A0M1wvNovember 21, 2023 See more

As you can see from the Tweet embedded above, both musical instruments and vehicle tires are shown, alongside the LEGO loot lama. This could be referring to new modes that'll make their debut during The Big Bang. We'll have to wait and see if Epic confirms any of these theories before the event. If it does, this page will be updated.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, the new Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More Outfits (and matching accessories) will be in the Item Shop starting Wednesday, November 29, at 7PM ET / 4PM PT / 10PM GMT.

That's what you need to know about Fortnite The Big Bang. For more on the game, be sure to check out our look at 5 reasons Fortnite still vanquishes all the online pretenders.