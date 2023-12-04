Fortnite will be home to three new free games later this week, including a Lego survival-crafting mode

Epic Games’ eternally popular battle royale game, Fortnite, is about to get significantly larger, with three new live-service games set to be added by the end of this week.

If you took part in Fortnite ’s Big Bang event over the weekend (or if, like me, you watched it on YouTube to avoid the lengthy queues), you’ll have seen the reveal of Fortnite’s upcoming experiences as they happened. Perhaps the most exciting of all is the Lego Fortnite mode - a survival-crafting experience that Epic Games says “will encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through play.” It’ll be available to play from Thursday, December 7, at which point over 1,200 existing skins will be given blocky Lego variants, and players can explore "vast, open worlds."

Next up on Friday, December 8, is the Rocket Racing experience, created by Rocket League developers Psyonix. Epic Games describes it as a “supersonic arcade racer” in which players will be able to tear across “an ever-growing selection of tracks” alongside their friends. If you enjoy zooming around the regular battle royale map in Fortnite's vehicles, this is bound to take that experience to the next level.

Finally, the Fortnite Festival experience is a music game built by Rock Band studio Harmonix, which will allow players to perform “hit music by their favorite artists” either solo or with friends in a band. Season One of the Fortnite Festival will be available from Saturday, December 9, where things will kick off with music from The Weeknd.

The first season of Fortnite’s fifth chapter is also in full swing, bringing players to an entirely new battle royale island full of fresh points of interest (POIs), weapons, items, and more. Scattered around the different locations, players can fight boss NPCs to earn ‘Society Medallions,’ which allow you to constantly regenerate Shield points when kept in your inventory - the more collected, the more you can regenerate. Compared to the more simplistic Fortnite OG, there’s a lot to take in, but it’s certainly an exciting time to be a fan of the game.