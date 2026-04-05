'We go to great lengths to record real sounds' — Battlefield 6 team reveals they shot up cars and destroyed shipping containers to capture authentic audio

News
By published

"It's easier to record reality than to try and replicate reality"

A Battlefield 6 sound recording session photo showing the team capturing the sound of a firing tank.
(Image credit: Electronic Arts)
  • The Battlefield 6 audio team dropped cars from cranes, fired real-world weapons, and more to capture the perfect sounds
  • Senior technical sound designer Goncalo Tavares revealed the team will "go to great lengths to record real sounds"
  • Audio in the game "comes from a real-life context first," he said

The Battlefield 6 audio team has revealed that they destroyed cars, walls, shipping containers, and more in their quest to capture the perfect sound.

In a new interview with TechRadar Gaming, senior technical sound designer Goncalo Tavares explained that every audio clip in the game "comes from a real-life context first."

"We go to great lengths to record real sounds, because it's easier to record reality than to try and replicate reality," he said. "We've been accompany, for example, the Swedish military on some of their exercises, recording for reference."

Article continues below