Warzone developers apologize for major issues in the Season 1 Reloaded launch that did not meet the studio's 'high standard'

Raven Software, the developers of the standalone Call of Duty battle royale Warzone, has apologized for the issues that many players have been experiencing after the arrival of the game’s most recent update.

Titled Season 1 Reloaded, the update brings a whole host of new changes and perks to the popular free-to-play game. It also adds some new weapons, not to mention additional modes and quests for players to get to grips with. Unfortunately, some players have been experiencing some pretty significant problems since the update launched on January 17, 2024.

This included a super frustrating bug that left players unable to get past the main menu. Things didn’t seem to fare much better for those who managed to actually get into a match, however, as there were also plenty of graphical problems with the game’s environments, like unpleasant visual flickering when players tried to equip loadouts.

Thankfully, the studio has stepped up to acknowledge these issues in a recent Twitter post that goes on to explain why some of the bugs occurred. “We’ve been laying the groundwork for the return of some fan-favorite features in upcoming seasons, which has required a degree of preemptive setup in our live environment,” the post reads.

“Yesterday’s update shipped with some of that work, and we unfortunately encountered a conflict between live player data and our servers. Our teams were made immediately aware of the issues and began investigating shortly after the update went live. We rallied studio teams from around the world to get these issues resolved as swiftly as possible.”

The post also offers an apology for the disruption and says that the studio holds itself “to a high standard, and yesterday’s issues did not align with that.” You can read the full post below:

We wanted to address the issues that players encountered during the Season 1 Reloaded launch period.We’ve been laying the groundwork for the return of some fan favorite features in upcoming seasons, which has required a degree of preemptive setup in our live environment.…January 19, 2024 See more

Although it’s obviously massively disappointing that a significant update has launched in such a sorry state, this level of transparency is greatly appreciated and sets a good precedent going forward.

If you're looking for new games to play, why not visit our guides to the best FPS games or the best free games for top recommendations?