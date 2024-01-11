Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded will have 'a challenging new way to escape the match' according to devs

The newest Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update next week (January 17) brings a ton of new changes and perks that you can enjoy. However, the developers, Raven Software, have also added a rather strange way to win.

This new exit strategy in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded is called 'Covert Exfil,' and it's the newest way to end matches, with players being able to call in a helicopter that can fly them out of the match. This getaway plan can't be accessed straight away, as players will have to either earn or purchase the right to do so. There will also only be five exfils available to buy per match in Buy Stations before the Gulag closes, so this really is a last resort.

However, even if you and your teammates manage to make a crafty exit, it won't necessarily register as a win. "Successfully extracting via Covert Exfil does not count as a traditional win - rather as a separate stat - and will not count towards Champion's Quest progress," Raven Software explained in a tweet.

This doesn't mean that there is no incentive to try out Covert Exfils. As long as a team has the Weapon Case in their possession, "players can also compete to earn the most successful Covert Exfils with the new Covert Exfil leaderboard stat," according to a blog post by the Call of Duty team.

While we haven't seen the fallout of Covert Exils just yet, there are a few players who aren't too excited to see what will happen. However, for the time being, we'll all just have to sit tight and see how much, if any, chaos this new feature will bring to the Battle Royale.

For more exciting news concerning Call of Duty, check out everything to expect for Modern Warfare 3 Season One Reloaded, as well as these great Warzone tips, which include everything you need to know before playing.