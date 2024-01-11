Modern Warfare 3 Season One Reloaded release date and what to expect

Modern Warfare 3's next season is technically Season 1 Reloaded, a mid-season refresh that adds in everything from new Battle Pass content to new weapons and maps. So far, plenty has been revealed about the upcoming season, which is set to launch in the next few weeks.

In terms of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the coming months, there's Ranked Play, as well as changes to the game's ongoing weapon meta. The Modern Warfare 3 best weapons will likely change quite a bit once the new guns arrive, so it's worth being in the know regarding what's coming to the game soon.

Here's when to expect Modern Warfare 3 Season One Reloaded, as well as some info on the new weapons, maps, and modes that'll arrive alongside it. As we get closer to launch day, we'll be sure to update this page with everything that's going to be added. For now though, here's what we know about the next season of Modern Warfare 3.

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Season One Reloaded will launch on January 17 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM GMT. This will offer new maps, new modes, updates to zombies as well as a tie-n with the TV series The Boys.

What to expect from the next season of Modern Warfare 3

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Season One Reloaded is primed to add a hefty amount of new features to the game. We've rounded up the highlights in the list below, but be sure to visit the official Call of Duty Blog for the full details.

New 6v6 Multiplayer Map - Deploy to Rio, a new Core map that challenges Operators to a street fight in an upscale shopping center.

Deploy to Rio, a new Core map that challenges Operators to a street fight in an upscale shopping center. Three new Multiplayer modes - Team Gunfight, Infected, and Headquarters.

Team Gunfight, Infected, and Headquarters. The Boys LTM and Challenge Event - Experience a new version of Kill Confirmed featuring power boosts and earn in-game rewards for completing tasks in The Boys: Supe Siege Event Challenge.

Experience a new version of Kill Confirmed featuring power boosts and earn in-game rewards for completing tasks in The Boys: Supe Siege Event Challenge. Multiplayer Ranked Play - Rise through the Ranks and Skill Divisions in 4v4 competitive play featuring the same ruleset used by the Call of Duty League.

Rise through the Ranks and Skill Divisions in 4v4 competitive play featuring the same ruleset used by the Call of Duty League. Two new weapons - HRM-9 (SMG), and TAQ Evolvere.

HRM-9 (SMG), and TAQ Evolvere. Zombies - A new Warlord enters the Exclusion Zone in the form of Dokkaebi. Defeat her to earn high-tier loot.

A new Warlord enters the Exclusion Zone in the form of Dokkaebi. Defeat her to earn high-tier loot. Warzone - New Weapon Case, New Quest, Night Gulag mode, Covert Exile added.

New Weapon Case, New Quest, Night Gulag mode, Covert Exile added. The Boys skins - A-Train Operator Bundle, Firecracker Operator Bundle.

That's what to expect from the next season of Modern Warfare 3. For more on the game, be sure to check out our look at every map available in MW3. Elsewhere, our picks for the best FPS games you can play right now are worth perusing too.