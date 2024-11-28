Walmart's Black Friday sale is here and these are the 19 best PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch deals at the retailer today

No, this is not a sponsored post - Walmart's Black Friday gaming deals are simply among the most impressive I've seen during this big week of sales. From discounts on PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles to enormous savings on games and controllers, there's something here for gamers of all stripes.

Console highlights here include the PS5 Slim Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle for $424 (was $499.99) as well as the Xbox Series X Digital Edition coming in at just $398 (was $449.99). Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 bundle has dropped to $299 (was $349). As console deals go, these are all superb.

Expect to save big on excellent controllers, too. The DualSense Wireless Controller is available from $54 (was $74.99) with discounts on most colorways. The same goes for the Xbox Wireless Controller and its many color variants, coming in as low as $45 (was $59.99). The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is also seeing a rare discount, taking it down to just $49 (was $69.99).

You can also expect a range of Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox deals, and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on some of the best games for each console. Below, I've put together a big old list of the best Walmart Black Friday gaming deals split into the three distinctive console categories, so you're most likely to find at least one deal tailored to your interests and platform preference.

PS5

was $499.99 now $424 at Walmart It's a PS5 Slim with the disc drive included and a whole bunch of cosmetics for popular free-to-play shooter Fortnite. Not the most star-studded console bundle we've ever seen for sure, but the big discount is the real draw here. Also on sale is the PS5 Digital Edition, featuring the same Fortnite goodies. PS5 Slim Digital Edition: Walmart - $374.99

was $569.99 now $494.98 at Walmart Likely the cheapest way to grab a new PS5 Slim with the disc drive included as well as a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This is just a good, honest bundle that saves roughly 75 bucks off the cost of everything here at retail price.

was $99.99 now $84.99 at Walmart A pretty great $15 saving on the PS5's proprietary headset. If you're looking for a capable mid-range headset that just works with the console out of the box, then this is the one to go for. Oh, and it sounds fantastic, too, of course.

was $39.99 now $30 at Walmart The incredible multiplayer shooter that took gaming by storm this year is currently at one of its cheapest prices we've seen online to date. At a clean 30 bucks, this is one worth letting your friends know about for some intense, hilarious multiplayer action.

was $69.99 now $30 at Walmart Simply a phenomenal price for one of the best first-party PS5 games. If you've yet to embark on Kratos's heartfelt adventure, 30 bucks is a great price to do so at.

was $69.99 now $30 at Walmart A better than half price deal on EA Sports College Football? Yep, sure, why not. If you've been holding off buying EA Sports' latest sports title then now is a great time to pick it up at this price.

Xbox

was $449.99 now $398 at Walmart There have been savings galore for the Xbox Series X Digital Edition this Black Friday. And rightly so, as I feel its retail price is a touch on the pricey side given the lack of a disc drive. It's certainly more compelling below that $400 mark. Sadly there's no bundle here, but still a decent saving for the console itself.

was $299.99 now $248 at Walmart A pretty impressive price for the base Xbox Series S. While its storage size is relatively modest - as is its overall power compared to the beefier Series X - this is still a great option if you need a compact console for some quick and easy gaming.

was $199.99 now $179.99 at Walmart Our pick for the best premium Xbox controller has a modest $20 saving at Walmart right now. With an in-built screen for tracking various stats and overall superb build quality and performance, it's absolutely worth considering at this price.

was $149.99 now $129.99 at Walmart Seagate's been no stranger to discounts for its Xbox Expansion Card this Black Friday. This is actually price matching its Amazon rate we saw a few days back, making this a great option if you prefer to shop at Walmart. Oh, and the 2TB variant is on offer, too. 2TB: Walmart - $199.99

was $69.99 now $30 at Walmart As goes PS5, so goes Xbox with this excellent better-than-half-price deal on EA Sports College Football 25. This is easily the best Xbox price we've ever seen for the popular sports title, too.

Nintendo Switch

was $349 now $299 at Walmart Arguably the best Nintendo Switch OLED bundle around includes a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months' worth of Nintendo Switch Online. Absolutely the one to go for at this price if you're purchasing a Switch for the first time.

was $79.99 now $59 at Walmart It's rare to see discounts on the Joy-Con controllers at all, let alone one this good. If you've been needing a spare pair for multiplayer or a replacement pair for a while now, definitely check this Walmart deal out.

was $69.99 now $49 at Walmart Even cheaper (and arguably much better value) is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Again, this is a very rare discount that we don't see all too often.

was $69.99 now $30 at Walmart This is without question the best price we've ever seen for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The only kicker here is that this is a digital copy, which is a slight shame if you were hoping to add the game to your physical collection.

was $29.98 now $24.79 at Walmart You can be the ultimate Nintendo gamer for less by adding Nintendo World Championships NES Edition to your collection. The game is loaded with speedrunning challenges for a variety of NES titles, and its incredibly addictive jumping up those leaderboards.

was $59.99 now $42.99 at Walmart Arguably the best crossover fighting game of all time, with a dizzying 89 character roster, tons of stages and modes, there's so much game here that we're surprised it all fits on one cartridge.

Walmart has certainly pulled out all the stops with its Black Friday gaming deals, hosting a ton of the best prices we've seen for the sales event all week. Whether you're after the best Xbox controllers or the best Nintendo Switch games, there truly is something here for everyone.

Not in the US? Check out the list below for even more of the best Black Friday gaming deals in your region.