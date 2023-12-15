Victrix has announced an Xbox version of one of its best controllers

The PDP-owned gaming hardware brand Victrix has revealed a brand new premium Xbox controller in a press release sent out yesterday (December 14, 2023).

An Xbox version of their highly customizable Pro BFG Wireless Controller, which has previously only been available for PlayStation, the release of this new version of the hardware is fantastic news for those who want a more versatile way to play some of the best Xbox Series X games.

Priced at $179.99, this controller sports a unique, customizable design that allows you to easily swap the position of various modules that house everything from the thumbsticks to the d-pad. This means that you can enjoy the regular Xbox asymmetrical controller layout, or switch things up for a symmetrical design like the DualSense Wireless Controller.

There’s even an additional fighting game button module, which gives you a selection of six face buttons that are in the ideal layout for top titles like Mortal Kombat 1 or Street Fighter 6.

The controller also sports some of the more traditional features that you would expect to find on a premium pad. These include a selection of rear buttons, interchangeable thumbsticks, adjustable triggers, and a couple of different d-pad designs to choose from. The package also comes with a carrying case and braided USB-C cable, giving you everything that you need to play over a wired connection or take the controller out and about. In addition to compatibility with the Xbox Series X|S out of the box, the controller also works with Xbox One and PC in addition to iOS and Android mobile phones.

The Xbox Pro BFG Wireless Controller is set to release in January 2024 and will be available in two colors: a striking black and purple or a cleaner white design. You can currently place a preorder or learn more about the controller over on the Victrix website .

