Upcoming Baldur's Gate 3 patch will finally make it easier to abandon your companions

A new patch for the sprawling role-playing game (RPG) Baldur’s Gate 3 is on the way, and developer Larian Studios has been teasing some of the changes that are in store. In addition to enhanced kissing animations (which the studio says will provide “improved smooches” across the board), the update will also simplify the process of dismissing one of your current companions.

The information comes from a recent thread posted to the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitter / X account which states that the patch will mean you will finally “be able to dismiss a recruited companion from your party while speaking to the companion you want to replace them.”

This conveniently removes the need to have to trudge between your party members and navigate through multiple conversations whenever you want to switch up your active companions, cutting down on a minor element of busywork that might have been frustrating to some players.

Later in the same thread, Larian outlines some of the other changes that it is making. This includes fixes for the recently broken Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty abilities, in addition to making the player character the prioritized main speaker whenever automatically triggered dialogue plays - stopping companions from dominating interactions.

If you’re currently eagerly anticipating the patch, you might need to clear some internal storage space in advance as it's set to come in at a whopping 21GB.

For PC (not to mention Steam Deck) players, this will mean that “approximately 150GB of free space” will be required to install Baldur's Gate 3 - so most players on those platforms would be better off uninstalling the game entirely and simply downloading the patched version in full once it becomes available.

This patch continues to demonstrate an impressive level of commitment from Larian, with the studio’s support of Baldur’s Gate 3 continually improving the already critically acclaimed title. Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, there’s never been a better time to try it out for yourself.

