Baldur's Gate 3 devs are "actively working on improving kisses for all romanceable companions"

Baldur's Gate 3 will be getting improved kisses for all of its romanceable companions, with no potential love interest left out.

This commitment was tucked away at the bottom of Larian Studios' 25th community update for the critically acclaimed RPG.

"We are still actively working on improving kisses for all romanceable companions, so expect even more new animations featuring unique snogging methods for our characters. No romance partner has been forgotten! Some characters were just a little too eager to get out."

Given the popularity of the game's many romance options, this comes as particularly welcome news. However, Patch 5 has also brought a few subtle improvements on this front already.

We found numerous romance updates in the patch notes including the addition of "SFX to kissing Shadowheart in her default dialogue" as well as improvements to "Astarion's Ascendant route at-will gnome kiss for masculine body types." Fans of Astarion will also be able to enjoy "cinematic tweaks" to his Act 3 sex scene.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

On top of this, the update also "improved the lip contact when kissing Minthara in the endgame for large male humans and female dragonborns" while also adding "additional audio and cinematic work to the intimate scene with the drow in Sharess' Caress."

It looks like fans of Baldur's Gate 3's spicier romances will be having a great time in Patch 5 - however, given Larian's commitment to updating kisses for all romanceable companions, it looks like this could just be the tip of the iceberg.

When Patch 5 dropped back on November 30, it also brought with it a brand new epilogue as well as welcome quality-of-life changes to the game's inventory system. The new endgame scenes are highly ambitious. As Larian puts it: "This is the culmination of every choice and consequence that you’ve made since the very start of your adventure, a gigantic tree of permutations that leads to an opportunity to reflect on that journey before you say goodbye."

It looks like fans of Baldur's Gate 3 have plenty to be excited about.

