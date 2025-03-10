Two absolutely excellent Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitors are heavily discounted right now and they're perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Get a premium screen for less right now

The Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED monitor on a green background with white price cut text
(Image credit: Dell)

Gaming monitor deal alert! If you've been looking to save money on a premium Alienware gaming screen for PC or console in the UK, then I've got two excellent deals to bring to your attention right now.

Cutting right to it, the superb Alienware AW3225QF gaming monitor has got a big chunk off its price right now and is down to just £910 at Dell (was £989.01).

If 4K isn't your goal but speed is, then Alienware has you covered there too with a 1440p option. The QD-OLED Alienware AW2725DF gaming monitor is also affected by the discount and the code and is now available for just £548.29 at Dell (was £679).

You can achieve these prices due to two factors: first Dell is running some discounts on their monitor lineup generally, but then you can also use the code 'AFF5MON' to get another 5% off on top of those cuts.

If you've been saving up for a premium screen for PC gaming, or perhaps to team with a PS5 Pro, either of these beauties would be an excellent choice. We've got some more information on the deal below, and some details on the specs a bit further down.

Alienware AW3225QF: was £988.99 now £798.61 at Dell Technologies UK

This is one of the finest 4K gaming screens money can buy right now. And, as far as I can tell, this price is only a couple of pounds higher than its lowest-ever price - so now is a superb time to strike and add it to your setup. Don't forget to use the code 'AFF5MON' to get that extra 5% from the deal price.

US price: Dell - $1,199.99

Alienware AW2725DF: was £679 now £548.29 at Dell Technologies UK

If 1440p gaming with super-fast speeds is your goal then the AW2725DF model is for you. What's more, this is now a record-low price for the screen! Again, remember the code 'AFF5MON' to get that extra saving to bring the price down further.

US price: Dell - $899.99

The Alienware AW3225QF is a staggeringly good 4K gaming monitor and offers a superb spec sheet: a glorious 4K resolution, a 32-inch QD-OLED panel, a wildly-quick 0.03ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and a beautiful, immersion-enhancing 1700R curve. It's perfect as a PC gaming monitor, but also one of the best monitors for PS5 and best monitors for Xbox Series X right now.

The AW2725DF, on the other hand, is perfect for those looking to maximise speed and frame rates on their PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC. Offering a 360Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution, you still get a beautiful QD-OLED panel and all that makes an Alienware panel premium.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.

