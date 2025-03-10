Two absolutely excellent Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitors are heavily discounted right now and they're perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Gaming monitor deal alert! If you've been looking to save money on a premium Alienware gaming screen for PC or console in the UK, then I've got two excellent deals to bring to your attention right now.

Cutting right to it, the superb Alienware AW3225QF gaming monitor has got a big chunk off its price right now and is down to just £910 at Dell (was £989.01).

If 4K isn't your goal but speed is, then Alienware has you covered there too with a 1440p option. The QD-OLED Alienware AW2725DF gaming monitor is also affected by the discount and the code and is now available for just £548.29 at Dell (was £679).

You can achieve these prices due to two factors: first Dell is running some discounts on their monitor lineup generally, but then you can also use the code 'AFF5MON' to get another 5% off on top of those cuts.

If you've been saving up for a premium screen for PC gaming, or perhaps to team with a PS5 Pro, either of these beauties would be an excellent choice. We've got some more information on the deal below, and some details on the specs a bit further down.

Today's best gaming monitor deals

The Alienware AW3225QF is a staggeringly good 4K gaming monitor and offers a superb spec sheet: a glorious 4K resolution, a 32-inch QD-OLED panel, a wildly-quick 0.03ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and a beautiful, immersion-enhancing 1700R curve. It's perfect as a PC gaming monitor, but also one of the best monitors for PS5 and best monitors for Xbox Series X right now.

The AW2725DF, on the other hand, is perfect for those looking to maximise speed and frame rates on their PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC. Offering a 360Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution, you still get a beautiful QD-OLED panel and all that makes an Alienware panel premium.