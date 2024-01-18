Thrustmaster's stick-swapping eSwap S Pro controller drops below $80 with this Amazon discount

If you're after a new Xbox or PC gamepad that offers something that even most of the best Xbox controllers don't, then you might want to check out this Thrustmaster offer at Amazon.

The wired-only Thrustmaster eSwap S Pro Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One is enjoying a tidy discount at the retailer right now, dropping to just $79.09. That's down from its usual retail price of $129.99, saving you just shy of $51. What's more, the Amazon-exclusive 'Crystal Orange' variant has dropped even further to just $44.16 (was $56.99), though this model features some outrageous orange thumbstick modules that clash quite harshly against the gamepad's stark black finish.

The Thrustmaster eSwap S Wired Pro Controller's unique selling point is its swappable thumbstick modules. Similar to the Victrix Pro BFG (albeit not quite as customizable), the gamepad features pop-out thumbstick modules that allows players to easily replace their sticks by simply slotting them out and back in again.

As well as Xbox consoles, the Thrustmaster eSwap S Pro Controller is also compatible with PC, making it a fine choice if you're shopping for some of the best PC controllers available. It's also worth noting that the S Pro variant does lack some of the additional modularity of the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller which also lets you swap out the d-pad and face button modules too.

Thrustmaster eSwap S Wired Pro Controller: was $129.99 now $79.09 at Amazon

Save $51 - Just a few bucks shy of its lowest ever Amazon price, this deal for the Thrustmaster eSwap S Wired Pro Controller is well worth looking into if you're after a customizable gamepad that's built with longevity in mind.

Thrustmaster eSwap S Wired Pro Controller (Crystal Orange edition): was $56.99 now $44.16 at Amazon

Save $13 - Looking to spend even less? The Amazon-exclusive Crystal Orange variant comes in much cheaper and features glowing orange thumbsticks. While we're not entirely convinced about the stark contrast between the orange and the rest of the gamepad, it could be perfect for some - or for those that don't care, of course.

