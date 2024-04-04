This MSI 4K curved gaming monitor is perfect for PS5 - and can be had for a lowest ever price right now

I'm always banging on about curved gaming monitors and how they heighten your immersion in games here at TechRadar Gaming - and now you can pick up such a monitor for a sweet, record-low price, and achieve exactly that.

The MSI G321CU - one of the curved 4K, perfect-for-PS5 screens that I'd buy myself - is selling for a record-low price of just $379.99 at Amazon (was $529.99) right now. It has stuck at this price for a little while having dropped to it in late February initially - but the value on offer here is so good we felt compelled to bring it to folks' attention.

This screen is perfect for any kind of gaming setup, but with a 32-inch 4K VA panel, a 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, and an immersion-heightening 1500R curve, we feel it's perfect for those with a PS5 and those looking to get into their games as much as possible. The monitor is also at a record-low price in the UK, going for just £449 at Amazon.

Today's best PS5 and Xbox monitor deal

MSI G321CU 4K gaming monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMSI-G321CU-Monitor-FreeSync-Displayport%2Fdp%2FB0BRM4K518%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $429.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This price matches - or rather continues to hold - the monitor's lowest-ever price and offers superb value for such a quality, and sizeable panel. If you've been looking for either a 4K panel to upgrade to or a curved one for your PC or console, then this is worthy of consideration. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmsi-g321cu-32-led-curved-4k-uhd-144hz-1ms-freesync-with-hdr-gaming-monitordisplayporttype-c-hdmi-black%2F6544809.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $387.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMSI-32-144-Hz-UHD-gaming-monitor-FreeSync-Premium-AMD-Adaptive-Sync-3840-x-2160-4K-ADOBE-RGB-DCI-P3-SRGB-90-91-114-G321CU%2F2167141300%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $429.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMSI-G321CU-Curved-Gaming-Monitor%2Fdp%2FB09XTG3TGK%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £449 (lowest-ever price)

If you've been after a monitor for PS5 or monitor for Xbox Series X this spring then this is a compelling deal, and I for one cannot recommend a curved screen more - especially when it's discounted like this, and when there's such value on offer.

If this isn't quite what you're looking for then we've included a host of the latest lowest prices on some other super 4K monitors below.

You might also like...