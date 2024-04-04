This MSI 4K curved gaming monitor is perfect for PS5 - and can be had for a lowest ever price right now

I'm always banging on about curved gaming monitors and how they heighten your immersion in games here at TechRadar Gaming - and now you can pick up such a monitor for a sweet, record-low price, and achieve exactly that.
The MSI G321CU - one of the curved 4K, perfect-for-PS5 screens that I'd buy myself - is selling for a record-low price of just $379.99 at Amazon (was $529.99) right now. It has stuck at this price for a little while having dropped to it in late February initially - but the value on offer here is so good we felt compelled to bring it to folks' attention.
This screen is perfect for any kind of gaming setup, but with a 32-inch 4K VA panel, a 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, and an immersion-heightening 1500R curve, we feel it's perfect for those with a PS5 and those looking to get into their games as much as possible. The monitor is also at a record-low price in the UK, going for just £449 at Amazon.
Today's best PS5 and Xbox monitor deal
MSI G321CU 4K gaming monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMSI-G321CU-Monitor-FreeSync-Displayport%2Fdp%2FB0BRM4K518%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$429.99 now $379.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - This price matches - or rather continues to hold - the monitor's lowest-ever price and offers superb value for such a quality, and sizeable panel. If you've been looking for either a 4K panel to upgrade to or a curved one for your PC or console, then this is worthy of consideration.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmsi-g321cu-32-led-curved-4k-uhd-144hz-1ms-freesync-with-hdr-gaming-monitordisplayporttype-c-hdmi-black%2F6544809.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $387.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMSI-32-144-Hz-UHD-gaming-monitor-FreeSync-Premium-AMD-Adaptive-Sync-3840-x-2160-4K-ADOBE-RGB-DCI-P3-SRGB-90-91-114-G321CU%2F2167141300%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $429.99
UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMSI-G321CU-Curved-Gaming-Monitor%2Fdp%2FB09XTG3TGK%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £449 (lowest-ever price)
If you've been after a monitor for PS5 or monitor for Xbox Series X this spring then this is a compelling deal, and I for one cannot recommend a curved screen more - especially when it's discounted like this, and when there's such value on offer.
If this isn't quite what you're looking for then we've included a host of the latest lowest prices on some other super 4K monitors below.
You might also like...
- The latest and greatest PS5 deals and bundles
- Upgrade your audio with the best PS5 headsets
- The latest news on the PS5 Pro console
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a freelance writer on tech, gaming hardware, video games, gardens, and landscapes and is crowdfunding a book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now too.
Most Popular
By Rob Dwiar
By Rhys Wood
By Rob Dwiar
By Matt Evans
By Rhys Wood