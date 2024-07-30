This Astro Bot DualSense controller is hands down the best-looking limited edition gamepad for PS5

Sony has announced yet another limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller - this time based on the upcoming Astro Bot game - and it's an incredibly pretty one.

We get a first look at the controller via an official PlayStation Blog post, in which studio head at Team Asobi, Nicolas Doucet, breaks down this limited edition DualSense controller's design and aesthetics. Eagle-eyed fans may also notice the controller is designed after the one featured in that initial Astro Bot reveal trailer.

"The controller’s design features Astro’s signature blue accents on the handles and buttons, carved-in, sci-fi lines as well as the trademark playful pair of eyes on the touch pad," Doucet writes. "It is a true work of art, and we could not be happier with the end-result at Team Asobi."

Astro Bot DualSense Controller Reveal | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

The Astro Bot limited edition DualSense controller will have its pre-orders go live on August 9. It's due to release on September 6; the same day as the Astro Bot game itself. Available at PlayStation Direct and "select retailers," it'll cost $79.99 / £69.99. In the US, that's actually $5 cheaper than the recently announced limited edition Concord DualSense Wireless Controller. And in all honestly, we reckon this Astro Bot model looks nicer to boot.

In case you're unaware, Astro Bot is an upcoming PS5-exclusive platformer. Launching on September 6, it - like Astro's Playroom before it - will utilize the various features of the DualSense controller (such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers) to deliver a uniquely immersive experience.

Whereas Astro's Playroom was a relatively short pre-installed game that comes free with every PS5, Astro Bot appears to be a much larger and more ambitious title with larger worlds, more levels and no shortage of PlayStation-themed cameos. Developer Team Asobi has also said the game will push the DualSense controller to "a new level".

