Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns expansion announced alongside Kombat Pack 2 adding Conan, Ghostface and more to the game

Netherrealm Studios has announced the Khaos Reigns expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, which includes a brand new story mode, the introduction of Kombat Pack 2, as well as the return of a fan-favorite feature from series' past.

The four-minute-long trailer for the Khaos Reigns expansions shows off the all-new story mode, which sees a version of Havik from a different (presumably even more messed-up) timeline take center stage as the primary antagonist. Naturally, it's up to the series' roster of limb-chopping warriors to put a stop to his plans.

As ever, Netherrealm's penchant for high graphical fidelity and gratuitous violence is on show here, so Mortal Kombat 1 fans are likely to end up feasting on this new story content when Khaos Reigns launches on September 24, 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In addition to the all-new story, Khaos Reigns will also see the introduction of Kombat Pack 2. Like the first, this will see a total of six characters added to Mortal Kombat 1 as downloadable content. Three of those - Sektor, Cyrax and Noob Saibot - will arrive on the day of release.

Then there will be three guest characters who have yet to have their release dates announced. They will be Scream's Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian (featuring the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger), and Terminator 2: Judgment Day's T-1000 (portrayed by Robert Patrick). The Khaos Reigns bundle will also include the first Kombat Pack which features Quan-Chi, Ermac, Takeda, Omni-Man, Homelander and Peacemaker.

Finally, Khaos Reigns is reintroducing a fan-favorite feature as a free update: Animalities. If you're unaware, these are special Fatality animations that sees your fighter transform into a creature to brutally dismember your opponent at match's end. The trailer shows off a hyena, pufferfish, preying mantis and more, and they're all predictably gruesome.

