These Memorial Day PS5 deals see Sony's Inzone gaming monitors available at bargain prices

If you're on the hunt for a premium PS5 accessory for less, then Sony's official Inzone gaming monitor line could be the upgrade you're after - and today you can grab either model in that range for a greatly discounted price.

The Memorial Day sales have brought the 4K Sony Inzone M9 monitor back to its lowest-ever Amazon price of just $698 (was $899.99). While this price isn't brand new to the monitor, it's an excellent offering and is perfect for anyone looking for a Memorial Day PS5 deal to spruce up their console setup - or for anyone with a dual PS5 and PC setup.

If you're after the Inzone M3 1080p monitor then there's a deal for you too. You can currently get that for just $399.99 at Amazon (was $498). This is an excellent price for a premium Full HD monitor for anyone who prioritizes refresh rate and frames for their gaming.

Sony Inzone M9 4K 144Hz gaming monitor: was $899.99 now $698 at Amazon

The M9 returns to its record-ever price at Amazon and is one to seriously consider should you want one of the top contenders for PS5 gaming right now. As well as that beautiful 4K panel, you also get a host of premium features and PS5-complementing elements.

Sony Inzone M3 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor: was $498 now $399.99

This is a tremendously low price on Sony's official PS5 1080p monitor - that's also superb for PC gaming. It's only once been cheaper, by just $20, and only for a fleeting amount of time, so this is a really excellent price you can have confidence in committing to.

If you're after a brief rundown of what's inside each screen then we've got he info right here.

The M9 offers that beautiful 4K UHD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR tone mapping, a Display HDR 600 rating, and HDMI 2.1 support (for new-gen consoles to output at 120Hz) packed into its 27-inch IPS panel. It's the perfect screen companion for PS5 and PC.

The M3 offers a different screen and one that's aimed toward those who prefer fast and smooth gameplay action rather than overall picture detail. Its 1080p resolution allows for the speed to be ramped up and it offers a whopping 240hz refresh rate (on PC) and has more than enough headroom to get the most out of the PS5.

Both are strong candidates for the best monitor for PS5 (or best monitor for Xbox Series X, in all honesty) and offer two exceptional good options depending on what you're after. However, to cast your options wider, we've herded up some top prices and deals on a range of other gaming monitors below.

