The WD Black C50 is the Xbox expansion card I'd buy, and right now it's back on sale for its previous Black Friday price

Listen up Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gamers. If you've been struggling up against your console's limited storage space, then I've got the answer to all of your troubles.

The WD Black C50 Xbox expansion card is currently on sale at a decent discount in the UK. It's just £114.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon, which saves you £35 and takes it back down to the price it was around the Black Friday period last month.

It's also matching the cheapest that it's ever been at the online retail giant. Read on for even more details.

Today's best WD Black C50 deals

WD Black C50 Xbox expansion card (1TB): was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon The WD Black C50 is worth picking up ahead of the holidays if you intend to buy a few digital Xbox games. This expansion card adds a whole 1TB of storage to your console and is incredibly easy to set up and use. This discount takes it down to matching its lowest-ever price, too.

If you're after a way to add storage to your console that can play Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games natively, you don't have that many options. You can either choose this, the WD Black C50, or the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card.

Both are good models that perform very well in the real world, but the WD Black C50 generally comes in a little cheaper than its Seagate rival which makes it my personal pick.

It is incredibly easy to install. You simply need to open up the packaging and pop the card into the dedicated slot on the rear of your console. After a few seconds following on-screen prompts, it's good to go.

