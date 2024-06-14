The superb mClassic upscaler is one of our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories and it's back on sale in the US and the UK

Many of us prefer to play the Nintendo Switch in docked mode on the TV, but it isn't exactly a console designed to be played on larger displays. That's especially apparent when your TV outputs a higher resolution than what Switch games are designed for, and the common lack of anti-aliasing can make them look overly rough and jagged.

Thankfully, there's an accessory for remedying this in the mClassic Nintendo Switch upscaler. Right now, US shoppers can grab one for $89.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon with a $10 coupon available on its store page. This is 5 bucks shy of the mClassic's best-ever US price, but this is still a solid price drop for what we consider one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

And if you're in the UK, you're in luck, too. Here, the mClassic has been discounted to £82.49 (was £99.99) at Amazon. This is a more substantial discount than the US alternative and here, it's just a few pennies shy of its record-low price.

Today's best Nintendo Switch accessory deal

Marseille mClassic upscaler: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The mClassic is a pricey Switch accessory, but we reckon it's worth every penny thanks to the upgrades it brings to Nintendo Switch output. Expect a cleaner, sharper resolution and the addition of anti-aliasing for an overall crisper image. Just be sure to check the coupon box to apply the discount on the store page! UK price: Amazon - £82.49

As mentioned, we consider the mClassic to be an absolutely essential addition for your Nintendo Switch console setup if you largely prefer to play in docked mode. The benefits it provides to compatible displays, including smart resolution upscaling and the addition of anti-aliasing, make for a truly sublime play experience on TV.

It's certainly on the pricier side when it comes to the breadth of Nintendo Switch accessories. But if you're interested in viewing the best Nintendo Switch games with much clearer image quality without resorting to emulation, then the mClassic is a fantastic purchase. Better still, the device is also compatible with retro consoles such as the Nintendo Gamecube and the Sega Dreamcast thanks to a dedicated 4:3 display mode.

More mClassic deals

Live outside of the US or the UK, or are simply looking for prices at alternative retailers? Check the list below for the best mClassic rates no matter where in the world you live.