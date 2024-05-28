The Sony Inzone Buds are perfect for PS5 and available at a lowest-ever price right now

The Sony Inzone Buds are a great option if you’re searching for a pair of wireless gaming earbuds to use with your PlayStation 5 or PC and they’re available right now at a very tempting discount.

On sale for just $178 (was $199.99) at Amazon, this $21.99 price cut means that the earbuds are currently matching their lowest-ever price at the retailer. The previous sale, which lasted from about the middle of April until the start of this month, marked the first major discount on the product since it was released in October last year. The promotion applies to both the black and white color options too, so you can choose your favorite without missing out on the saving.

As big discounts on first-party PlayStation peripherals are quite rare outside of seasonal sales events like Prime Day or Black Friday, this is definitely one to weigh up if you’re shopping for an audio upgrade.

Lowest-ever price on the Sony Inzone Buds

Sony Inzone Buds: was $199.99 now $178 at Amazon

Both the black and white versions of the Sony Inzone Buds are on sale with a $21.99 discount right now, bringing them back down to their lowest-ever price. They're readily compatible with PS5, with support for 3D audio, but also work well with PC.

The Sony Inzone Buds are without a doubt the best gaming earbuds that money can buy right now if you're a PS5 owner. They're a seriously premium package with effective active noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of battery life when you factor in the charging case. In our Sony Inzone Buds review, we awarded the earbuds four out of five stars and were also seriously impressed with their audio quality.

They're easy to set up thanks to the inclusion of a USB-C wireless dongle and are also readily compatible with the PlayStation Portal out of the box. If you want to pick up a pair at a discount but are currently located outside of the US, you can check for regional discounts and prices below.