The HyperX Cloud Alpha – aka the true workhorse of the gaming headset world – currently has a big discount at Amazon

One of the most reliable gaming headsets around has just received a fantastic discount over at Amazon, long after Prime Day has been and gone.
It's the brilliant HyperX Cloud Alpha, which is currently down to just $69.89 (was $99.99) at Amazon. While this isn't the lowest ever price we've ever seen for the headset (that would be a staggering drop to $49.99 over last year's Black Friday sales period), this is nonetheless an excellent price for a real workhorse of a gaming headset.
UK folks, meanwhile, are in for an even stronger deal. Here, the HyperX Cloud Alpha has been reduced to just £44.99 (was £89.99) at Amazon. That's a clean 50% off - well worth checking out if you've been meaning to pick up a solid mid-range gaming headset on the cheap.
Today's best HyperX Cloud Alpha deal
HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99 now $69.89 at Amazon
The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a superb multiplatform wired gaming headset that's been around for a good number of years now. However, it remains a mid-range favorite thanks to its incredible build quality, solid audio and brilliant microphone clarity for its price. It's wired only, but it's a headset that barely puts a foot wrong.
UK price: was $89.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a wired-only headset, but that means it has the benefit of being compatible with a wide variety of platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and the Nintendo Switch handheld thanks to its dedicated 3.5mm port. It's certainly one of the best wired gaming headsets in that multiplatform department.
In our original HyperX Cloud Alpha review, we raved about the gaming headset, citing its excellent comfort and build quality - not to mention its robust audio - as particular high points. Long story short, it comes highly recommended by the TechRadar team as one of the best PC gaming headsets, not to mention a fantastic choice for consoles too.
And if you're not in the US or the UK, fear not. Check the list below for all the best rates on the HyperX Cloud Alpha in your region.
