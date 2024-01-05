Tarkov Achievements list - every hidden Achievement in Escape From Tarkov

Escape From Tarkov has seen plenty of new updates over the last few months or so. Not only has there been a wipe, players have also been jumping into the brand new Arena mode, which pits them against other players in tense, PvP firefights.

Achievements have also been added, giving even more reasons to start playing Tarkov in the new year. It's these regular updates that make Tarkov one of the best FPS games you can play right now.

Tarkov Achievements can be divided into two types, visible and hidden. Hidden achievements will only reveal themselves once you've unlocked them, meaning they can be a little bit tricky to track down at times. That's where we come in with this Tarkov Achievements list, which breaks down every Trophy and Achievement currently in the game.

As more Achievements come to Tarkov in the future, you'll see them detailed here. For now, here's every Tarkov Achievement that you can earn, including the hidden ones.

Tarkov Achievements list

(Image credit: Battlestate Games)

Here's every Tarkov Achievement currently live in-game. These include the hidden Ones, which are marked with '*'.

Traveler - survive and extract from every location in Tarkov while playing as a PMC (Common)

Make a Notch - Eliminate 30 PMC Operators with a melee weapon while playing as a PMC (Common)

U-SUCC - Eliminate 50 USEC PMC Operators (Common)

Bear With Me - Eliminate 50 BEAR PMC Operators (Common)

PMCs Best Friend - Survive and extract from Interchange through the Scav Co-Op extraction while as a PMC (Common)

Art of Style - Eliminate Killa for the first time while playing as a PMC (Common)

Call Your Brother - Eliminate Tagilla for the first time while playing as a PMC (Common)

Silence of the Sawmill - Eliminate Shturman for the first time while playing as a PMC (Common)

Deal to Make - Eliminate Reshala for the first time while playing as a PMC (Common)

Grouse Hunting - Eliminate Glukhar for the first time while playing as a PMC (Common)

Santorium Orderly - Eliminate Sanitar for the first while playing as a PMC (Common)

Funny Graveyard Keeper - Eliminate Kaban for the first time while playing as a PMC (Common)

Now There Are Three of Them! - Eliminate Knight, Birdeye, and Big Pipe in a single raid for the first time while playing as a PMC (Common)

Justice - Eliminate Kollontay for the first time while playing as a PMC (Common)

First Time Always Hurts* - Survive a raid without the Run-Through status for the first time (Common)

Welcome to Tarkov* - Die in Tarkov for the first time (Common)

Lost* - Locate the crashed plane on Woods while playing as a PMC (Common)

That's What She Said* - Search the Office in Factory while playing as a PMC (Common)

You Are Not My Brother* - Eliminate a Scav while playing as a Scav (Common)

Chris' Heir* - Eliminate a PMC operative with a headshot from over 500 meters away while playing as a PMC (Common)

John's Heir* - Eliminate 4 PMC Operators with a headshot while using a pistol in a single raid while playing as a PMC (Common)

Drunken Master* - Eliminate a PMC Operator with a headshot while under the effect of alcohol, while playing as a PMC (Common)

The Blind Watcher* - Eliminate Zryachiy for the first time while playing as a PMC (Common)

Killer of Killers* - Eliminate one of the hooded men with their own knife at night time while playing as a PMC (Common)

What Not to Wear - Eliminate Killa 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Hammer and Scythe - Eliminate Tagilla 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

King of the Sawmill - Eliminate Shturman 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

This is Tarkov Showdown - Eliminate Reshala 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Another Cold Case - Eliminate Glukhar 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Who Called the Doctor - Eliminate Sanitar 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Old Dog With Old Tricks - Eliminate Kaban 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

I Hear the Voice of Darkness - Eliminate Knight 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Smoke the Peace Pipe - Eliminate Big Pipe 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare )

Ready For Anything - Survive 10 consecutive raids while playing as a PMC (Rare)

PMC - Survive 300 raids while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Long Live the King! - Eliminate every boss once while playing as a PMC (Rare)

True Crime - Eliminate Kollontay 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Blind Fury - Eliminate any enemy while suffering from the Flash effect while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Killer7* - Kill 7 PMC Operators in one raid while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Now That's a Good Shot* - Eliminate Zryachiy 15 times while playing as a PMC (Rare)

Master of ULTRA - Eliminate Killa 100 times while playing as a PMC (Legendary)

Firefly - Meet Lightkeeper for the first time while playing as a PMC (Legendary)

Meet Lightkeeper for the first time while playing as a PMC (Legendary) Snowball - eliminate every boss without dying while playing as a PMC (Legendary)

That's every Tarkov Achievement that you can currently earn in-game. For more on Tarkov, be sure to read our impressions of Tarkov Arena. Elsewhere there's our look at the best battle royale games you can play right now.