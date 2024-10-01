Sony's Inzone M9 4K gaming monitor is perfect for PS5 Pro, and is now on sale for a limited time at PlayStation Direct

Preorders for Sony's new mid-generation console, the PS5 Pro, have just gone live. Still, if you're looking to enhance your gaming experience further ahead of the holiday season while secure a decent saving, you may want to check out this deal over at PlayStation Direct.

Right now, the Sony 27-inch Inzone M9 4K HDR 144Hz Gaming Monitor is down to $649.99 (was $899.99) on PlayStation Direct for a limited time, saving you almost 300 bucks.

Not only is this an excellent sale that saves you a ton of extra money, but it's also one of the more affordable Sony 4K gaming monitors you can get right now if you're on a budget and want the best monitor for PS5 gaming. Compared to its February 2024 sale, the Inzone M9 is now at its lowest price ever online, making it an all-round bargain.

The deal is valid until October 14, 2024, so snatch it up while you can.

Today's best PS5 monitor deal

Sony 27” INZONE M9 4K HDR 144Hz Gaming Monitor: was $899.99 now $649.99 at PlayStation Direct

This 4K 144Hz monitor is at its lowest online price ever and is perfect for PS5 gaming. If you're on a strict budget, you won't find a much better value piece of hardware on the market right now.

Sony's Inzone M9 monitor delivers top picture quality at 4K UHD resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz, for increased response times during high-action gaming. The monitor also features less ghosting and blur thanks to its Full Array Local Dimming technology and also boasts a ton of other customizable settings to suit your needs.

Although not exclusively designed for the PS5, it is the best monitor available for the console as it unlocks features, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping to enhance details in the darkest and brightest parts of the screen, as well as Auto Genre Picture Mode, which automatically optimizes your settings based on what you are viewing.

If you're looking for something different, check out our guides for the best gaming monitors of 2024, the best monitors for everyday use, along with our breakdown of everything you need to know about the PS5 Pro's specs.