Sony's free PlayStation VR for PS5 adapter is being discontinued in two weeks

Sony is discontinuing its PlayStation Camera adapter for PS5

The accessory is offered for free on the official PlayStation website

Players will have until November 26, 2024 to claim one

Sony is set to discontinue distribution of its free PlayStation VR camera adapter for PS5 in just two weeks' time.

The adapter is required for PlayStation Camera compatibility on PS5, thus allowing owners of the original PlayStation VR headset to use it and play its games on Sony's current-generation console.

As per the accessory's official support page, you'll have until November 26, 2024 "or until supplies last" before Sony discontinues it for good. If you still need to claim one before then, you can do so by signing into your PlayStation account on the website and filling out a brief form. Sony will then ship the camera adapter to you at no cost.

On the face of it, it does seem like pretty terrible news. Outside of any potential firmware updates in the future, the PSVR 2 headset is not backwards compatible with original PlayStation VR games.

After November 26, you'll need to rely on third-party adapters or keep a PS4 on hand if you'd ever like to play titles like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown or Wipeout Omega Collection in VR. And sadly, no; bizarrely, the PS5 HD Camera also isn't compatible with the original PlayStation VR.

At the same time, it's understandable why Sony would move to discontinue the adapter eventually. In all likelihood, it probably hasn't been in active production for some time, and the amount of folks who use the original PlayStation VR headset on PS5 likely isn't astronomical.

Hopefully, then, Sony can help offset the loss of the adapter with some strong updates to PSVR 2. Backwards compatibility is a must at this point, and with Sony recently enabling PC support for PSVR 2, having the option to play original PlayStation VR titles on it doesn't seem like too much of a stretch to offer.

