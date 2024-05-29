Sony's Days of Play Sale brings another brand-new lowest-ever price to the PS5 in the UK

If you live in the UK and have been waiting for another sizeable discount to come to the PS5 Slim console then we've got some excellent news.

As part of Sony's Days of Play sale, you can currently pick up the PS5 Slim console for just £434.95 (was £479.99) at Amazon. However, Amazon Prime members can take the discounts further and bag a further £40 off the console taking the price down to a mere £394.95. As far as we can tell, and certainly from the main retailers in the business, this Prime-price looks to be a new lowest-ever in the UK!

If you're in the US and looking for a similar deal, we haven't seen anything like it yet, sadly. The Days of Play sale has brought the PS5 Slim price down by $50, to $449 however. Do bear in mind this is the price that we've regularly seen the better value Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle selling at - though that bundle seems to only be available in some Target stores, GameStop after you've applied a $25 voucher, and from PlayStation Direct for $449.99 right now.

Big savings on the PS5

PS5 Slim: was £479.99 now £394.95 at Amazon

Amazon Prime members can pick up the fabulous PS5 Slim for less than £400 which is never-before-seen value. However, if you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can still bag the console for £439.95 which is still a solid discount. As a single month of Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99, and you might be eligible for a free trial, we'd recommend investigating Prime to see if you can get the best deal.

PS5 Slim: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

In the US, the Days of Play sale has impacted the PS5 Slim price too and the console is now down to $449. However, this is the same price as the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle that we mentioned above so they still represent better value for money.

Thus saving in the UK is great if you're also eyeing up a peripheral or game to start your PS5 journey off with a bang, with the £40 or £80 saving allowing you to potentially redistribute that budget to one of the best PS5 games, best SSDs for PS5, or best PS5 headsets.

If you're looking to keep your options open or are located outside of the US or UK, then see below for more of the latest PS5 prices and deals and for those in your specific region.