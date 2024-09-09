Sony confirms PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation for September 10 - is this the PS5 Pro reveal?

Sony has confirmed that a surprise PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation event is taking place on Tuesday, September 10. It could very well mark the announcement of the long-awaited PS5 Pro console.

In terms of confirmed information, this PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation is going to be a total of "9 minutes long". It will be hosted by Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the PS5 console, and will focus on "PS5 and innovations in gaming technology."

All eyes will firmly be on anything PS5 Pro-shaped for this presentation. As far as the much-rumored and much-hyped console goes, there have been persistent claims that it will be revealed in a presentation by Sony this month.

While many had expected a PlayStation Showcase or State of Play, potentially giving us a look at the long-rumored Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story expansions and more information about Hideo Kojima's next game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, it seems as though some potential information about a new PS5 Pro model is all we are going to get for now.

The announcement, which was made on X / Twitter, was accompanied by a new PlayStation blog post. It provides almost no additional information, though does give us an official broadcast time of 8AM PDT / 11AM EDT / 4PM BST. It also confirms that you will be able to watch the stream via the PlayStation YouTube channel.

As for what to expect from the console itself (if it is indeed revealed), Sony recently posted some official PlayStation artwork that seemed to confirm the PS5 Pro's design. The artwork showed a console that looked a lot like a PS5 Slim but with a number of black grooves added to its exterior.

PlayStation captioned the artwork with "Your first look 👀" on Instagram and, as this is the same design shown in previous leaks, it definitely plausible that this was our first official look at the console.

As for official specs and a price, we will have to wait and see if there's any new information in tomorrow's broadcast.

