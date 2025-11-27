Skip buying a new gaming headset and elevate your audio with these Black Friday sound card deals at record-low prices

By published

Hear better this winter

The Creative Sound Blaster G6 sound card on a green background with price cut text
(Image credit: Future/Creative)

I will never stop writing about these sound cards when they're discounted. Both of these products have transformed my PS5 and PC gaming experiences, and if you're in the UK, you can do the same for some record-low prices right on both these beauties from Creative.

I've also only recently detached the Creative Sound Blaster X4 from my PC setup. This has also proved to be a transformative accessory that has leveled up my PC gaming - and work, and easy listening - audio. This slick bit of kit is down to just £79.99 right now (from £129.99), which is another lowest-ever price.

Creative Sound BlasterX G6
Save 39%
Creative Sound BlasterX G6: was £129.99 now £79 at Amazon

It's such an overlooked accessory generally, but the G6, specifically built for consoles, is a dream if you have a wired headset. At a lowest-ever UK price, you're literally getting the best value for money too.

US price: was $179.99 now $120.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Creative Sound Blaster X4
Save 39%
Creative Sound Blaster X4: was £129.99 now £79 at Amazon

The X4 has been a dream for me on PC when combined with my Sennheiser headphones. Yes, you'll probably need to use the Creative software to get the most out of it, but it's brilliant - and now at a lowest-ever price!

US price: was $149.99 now $132.84 at Amazon (with coupon)

View Deal

If you have a wired gaming headset or a pair of audiophile headphones for gaming, like the Sennheiser HD 550s, then these accessories could be absolute game changers for your audio experience. I can't recommend them more.

