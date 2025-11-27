I will never stop writing about these sound cards when they're discounted. Both of these products have transformed my PS5 and PC gaming experiences, and if you're in the UK, you can do the same for some record-low prices right on both these beauties from Creative.
I've only just unplugged the Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB sound card from my PS5 due to a setup change, but it has been my favorite PS5 accessory I've used this year. At the moment, the card is down to just £79.99 at Amazon right now, and this record low price means it's brilliant gifting material - as well as perfect for yourself.
I've also only recently detached the Creative Sound Blaster X4 from my PC setup. This has also proved to be a transformative accessory that has leveled up my PC gaming - and work, and easy listening - audio. This slick bit of kit is down to just £79.99 right now (from £129.99), which is another lowest-ever price.
Sadly, the prices aren't quite so bombastic in the US, but discounts can still be had on that side of the pond. The Sound BlasterX G6 is down to $120.99 (instead of its $179.99 listing price), which is a solid discount, and there's a coupon discount running on the X4, which takes its price down to $132.84 (from $149.99).
Today's best Black Friday sound card deals
It's such an overlooked accessory generally, but the G6, specifically built for consoles, is a dream if you have a wired headset. At a lowest-ever UK price, you're literally getting the best value for money too.
US price: was $179.99 now $120.99 at Amazon
The X4 has been a dream for me on PC when combined with my Sennheiser headphones. Yes, you'll probably need to use the Creative software to get the most out of it, but it's brilliant - and now at a lowest-ever price!
US price: was $149.99 now $132.84 at Amazon (with coupon)
If you have a wired gaming headset or a pair of audiophile headphones for gaming, like the Sennheiser HD 550s, then these accessories could be absolute game changers for your audio experience. I can't recommend them more.
If you're outside of the UK and US, then our price-finding tech below has you covered.
