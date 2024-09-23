Silent Hill 2 trailer confirms a year of PS5 console exclusivity

Silent Hill 2's latest trailer confirms the survival horror remake will have one year of PS5 console exclusivity.

As spotted by Eurogamer, Bloober Team's anticipated remake of the 2001 Konami classic is slated to launch on October 8. It was previously known that Silent Hill 2 would be a PS5 console exclusive, but it wasn't clear as to whether or not that was to be a permanent fixture.

Until now, at least, thanks to the Silent Hill 2 'Immersion' trailer that has appeared on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The minute-long trailer showcases some of Silent Hill 2's impressive environments and features, such as 4K visuals and immersive haptic feedback via the DualSense wireless controller. There will also be PlayStation 3D audio support and dynamic lightbar implementation that keeps a color-coded track of protagonist James Sunderland's health.

Silent Hill 2 - Immersion Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

However, the PlayStation 5 splash screen at the end of the trailer reveals that Silent Hill 2 won't be "available on other formats until 10.08.2025." That's October 8, 2025; exactly one year on from the game's launch.

While Silent Hill 2 will be available on PC from day one, this essentially means that it won't be coming to Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S (or potentially even Nintendo Switch 2) until at least late 2025. And even then, we would still recommend checking the game out on PS5 if you're able so you can make the most of those bespoke DualSense features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback support.

If you're curious, our very own Dashiell Wood had the opportunity to interview developer Bloober Team about the Silent Hill 2 remake, saying: "We want to reimagine the original game and give it our own Bloober spin."

