Latest rumors indicate that the PlayStation 6 could come in two distinct variants

The PlayStation 5 Pro hasn’t even hit shelves yet, but that doesn’t mean that speculation isn't already running wild about a potential PlayStation 6. Following reports that AMD will be designing the console's chip the latest rumors indicate that the PS6 could come in two distinct variants.

The information comes from user ‘Kepler’ on the gaming forum Neogaf who states that two separate system on chips (SoCs) are in development by Sony for the next console generation. If you’re unfamiliar, an SoC is an integrated chip often used in games consoles that combines the function of many computing components. This can include CPU, GPU, and RAM.

If accurate, the development of two SoCs would suggest that multiple distinct versions of the PS6 are in the works. The leaker says that they do not know why the chips are being made, though speculates that it could be for a cheaper model of the system. This would mean that the PS6 line-up could be remarkably similar to Microsoft’s current console offering, which includes the Xbox Series X and lower-spec, but significantly less expensive, Xbox Series S.

Given that analysts estimate that the PS6 will cost around $600, a lower cost model could be very welcome. There is also a chance that the second SoC could be being developed for a gaming handheld, perhaps something close to the Steam Deck.

Although ‘Kepler’ has provided some accurate leaks in the past, particularly when it comes to the world of PC graphics cards, it’s worth bearing in mind that this is far from any official confirmation. It’s also quite unlikely that we will hear anything from Sony about the PS6 until the upcoming PS5 Pro is firmly in the rear view mirror.

If you are interested in picking up Sony’s next console at launch, be sure to visit our dedicated pre-order page before PS5 Pro pre-orders go live in a week in order to maximize your chances.

