Secure the 8TB Starfield special edition Game Hub for a lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day and never worry about your console storage again

This is easily one of the best deals that I’ve seen ahead of Amazon Prime Day and should be on your radar if you play on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and even PlayStation 5. Right now you can pick up an absolutely massive 8TB special edition external hard drive at its lowest-ever price.

The Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Hub is currently on sale for just $149.99 (was $239.99) at Amazon. That’s a massive $90 discount and puts the drive down to its lowest-ever price. With a striking design inspired by the world of Starfield, this drive features fully customizable RGB lighting and comes with an included three-year data recovery service for added peace of mind.

It’s also an absolutely massive 8TB size, which should be more than enough for the entire of almost any collection. To put this in context, this drive could store 63 individual installations of the Xbox Series X version of Starfield.

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Hub lowest-ever price

Seagate Starfield Special Edition 8TB Game Hub: was $239.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This $90 discount takes the Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Hub down to its lowest-ever price. This 8TB drive will offer more than enough space to store the majority of your games and features an attractive design inspired by Starfield. Price check: Best Buy - $149.99

UK price: Amazon - £184.99

Although it's primarily advertised for Xbox, the Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive Hub will also work well with PC and PS5. You're getting a huge amount of storage for a very low price here, but bear in mind that, as an external hard drive, you won't be able to play Series X or enhanced games directly off it. Instead, you will need to copy each game to your console's internal storage, though this transfer is going to be considerably quicker than a full download.

