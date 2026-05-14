I've been playing a lot of Marathon and Saros lately. And one thing that's stood out to me amidst all the hectic gunfights and frantic dodging of multi-coloured projectiles is that my standard PS5 controller could use a few extra buttons. The Dualsense Edge is one way to solve that — and the premium controller is now down to £139.99 at HMV — so I'm very tempted to pick one up.

The Dualsense Edge was hard to justify at the full price of £199.99. I can manage with the normal controller just fine, but I definitely find myself wanting a few extra easy-to-reach buttons, so I have more comfortable access to some key abilities and bindings.

Take Saros, for example. I've already rebound dodge and jump onto L1 and R1 so I can move myself and the camera easily during the action, but that means I've had to move the melee and shield binding onto Circle. It works well enough, but not being able to control the camera at the same time feels a little awkward and makes reflecting damage with parries far less accurate.

The Dualsense Edge offers exactly that, with a customisable setup and mappable back buttons that would offer the flexibility I need to get the most out of these games and more.

Today's best Dualsense Edge deal