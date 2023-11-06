PlayStation consoles will lose Twitter integration next week

Sony has started notifying users that it will be turning integration with the social media site X - formally known as Twitter - next week.

All integration with X/Twitter will be turned off on November 13, 2023 meaning that console owners will not be able to view any content published on the site using either the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, and this will include the ability to post and view any content, whether this is videos, screenshots or anything related top trophies.

This was spotted by Twitter user Wario64, who posted the below screenshot.

PS5/PS4 will no longer have Twitter/X integration as of Nov 13th, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Rm0ENYgZmXNovember 6, 2023 See more

You can see the same text posted on Sony's website. It says: "As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so). For details on how to share game captures from PS5, click here, and for PS4, click here."

While the exact reason has not been confirmed by Sony, it's likely that this is related to the increase in price for use of the Twitter / X API. There are several tiers to the new API costs, but the Enterprise tier starts at $42,000 a month. While this change wasn't confirmed as the reason, after this change Microsoft turning off Twitter / X integration from Xbox consoles and their Windows Game Bar all the way back in April. Blizzard also disabled Twitter / X integration for their massive multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG) World of Warcraft back in February.

We've reached out to Twitter / X for comment, but I'm not sure if they even have a press affairs department at this stage. I've also reached out to Sony, and if they confirm the reason for the change, we'll update the story accordingly.

