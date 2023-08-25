Starfield may let modders create their own planets, hints Pete Hines

Bethesda’s head of publishing, Pete Hines, has suggested that Starfield modders could create their own planets and stories.

Speaking during the Bethesda MainStream Special Women in Gaming livestream during Gamescom 2023, Hines discussed the potential of player freedom in Starfield and implied that players will be able to mod the game and create their very own planets.

"I get excited about this game because I love it so much and I love what we've made and what that team made, but there's a lot more coming," Hines said.

"When you start to think about the kind of communities that come around Bethesda Game Studios’ games, and putting a tool like that in the hands of people to go, 'How’d you like to make a planet?'

"All of that is going to just be off the charts when you start getting a community to come in and add all the different things that they want to bring to it - their own stories they want to tell, or whatever it is."

Bethesda is well-known for being extremely attentive to the modding community, even allowing certain mods to become verified for certain games like The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - one of the most modded games of all time. So this could be great news for those creators who decide to mod Starfield.

Hines also added that players will be able to space jump to every planet and moon they see, reaffirming previous claims of the game featuring more than 1,000 accessible planets.

Starfield officially launches on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, but players can pre-load the game right now. However, those who decided to preorder Starfield -- specifically, the Premium or Constellation edition - can join early access on September 1

