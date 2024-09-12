Save $700 on this massive Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor bundle

The Discover Samsung Fall Sale continues with some drastic week-long discounts on tech from smartphones to gaming monitors, as well as limited-time daily deals. However, not all the deals last for such a short amount of time. For the rest of the week, you can get the 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor at Samsung for $799.99 (was $1,499.98).

This isn't just a discount on the Odyssey G9, but a bundle that includes a free 24-inch Odyssey G3 FHD Gaming Monitor. The Odyssey G3 would typically cost an additional $200 so it's great if you need a smaller monitor to use elsewhere and combines with the G9 to offer you a whopping $700 in total savings. However, the deal only lasts through Sunday, so you'll need to act fast before it expires.

Today's best Samsung gaming monitor deal

49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,499.98 now $799.99 at Samsung

One of the biggest gripes about the Samsung Odyssey G9 is its price, but that isn't an issue right now because of this sale. The G9 supports QHD 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time for players who need to see every detail and color. It displays wider resolutions in less space thanks to its curved screen, but it still takes up a decent amount of room on any desk. It's $500 off during the Discover Samsung sale and you also get a second 24-inch monitor included for free.

At the time of our Samsung Odyssey G9 review, this display had the best HDR we'd ever seen in a gaming monitor. The 49-inch screen features dual QHD 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, a speedy 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time that captures even small details and changes during gameplay. It reaches up to 1,000 nits of brightness, which is brighter than many TVs and monitors within the same price range. So long as you have the space to fit this massive monitor, you're golden.

As for the included Odyssey G3, that one features a smaller resolution and 180Hz refresh rate which makes more sense as it's a budget model. You can fit it into additional office space or gift it to someone else who only needs a smaller screen.

Samsung has more than one Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, including the more luxurious Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 and Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. We also have plenty of recommendations in our best gaming monitor roundup if you want to compare options, too.