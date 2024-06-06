Here’s how to watch the PC Gaming Show this Sunday

Mark your calendars, this year’s PC Gaming Show takes place on Sunday, June 9 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST and will broadcast on Twitch , YouTube , X , Steam , IGN, Gamespot, Niconico, Soop, Webedia and Bilibili.

The show, which will be presented by Mica Burton, Sean 'Day[9]' Plott, and Frankie Ward, is an official part of the Summer Game Fest schedule and should be on your radar if you want to stay up to date with news on some of the biggest and best PC games.

The 120-minute event will feature a range of new trailers and announcements, including an exclusive gameplay trailer for upcoming co-op shooter Killer Floor 3. For extraction shooter fans, there will also be an exclusive early look at some new content coming to Escape from Tarkov and Escape from Tarkov: Arena.

This is on top of the debut of a new game from Sonderlust Studios, a game announcement from Devolver Digital and Artificer, new footage from The Crush House, a new gameplay trailer for Mars Tactics, and new trailers for DeathSprint 66, Demonschool, and Streets of Rogue 2, plus much more. No matter your preferred game genre, it looks like the PC Gaming Show will have something for you.

Regarding the upcoming show, PC Gaming Show editorial director Jake Tucker said: “We’re just putting the finishing touches on the 10th-anniversary extravaganza, and with over 70 games showing off new content, we hope people have as much fun watching the show at home as we had making it.“

There will be several streams with localized subtitles in English, English (CC), Korean, Japanese, simplified Chinese, Spanish, German, and French. Over 80 streamers including Elajjaz , mee_shell , MissMikkaa , Strippin , AnnieFuchsia , Catsen , Distortion2 , Kyle , Grubby , Luality , Deme , DieHardDiva , Kwitty23 , CrixVibez , and CohhCarnage will be sharing their live reactions to the show if you don’t want to watch alone.

