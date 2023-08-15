Baldur's Gate 3 save scumming may be causing lack of PC drive space

Constant saving in Baldur's Gate 3 may be the reason you're running out of space on your PC drive.

Larian Studios' RPG is a massive game with plenty of player decisions to make, whether that's choice-driven story moments, battle strategies, or looting everything you see, the game saves all of this in your profile data.

Last week, the developer released a hotfix that increased the size of players' personal story databases - the place where all your choices and actions are stored - to "infinite," due to the "sheer amount of things you're all doing on your journeys."

However, when it comes to players' personal save files on their PC, they may be seeing their drivers being weighed down by Baldur's Gate 3 (via PC Gamer). Constant saving, or even save scumming after every decision you make in the game, can cause a build-up and increase your file size.

If you want to check your own PC drive to see how big your save file is you can do so by heading over to your primary Windows C drive and locating the Baldur's Gate 3 player profile folder. Here's where to find your save files:

- C:\Users\[user name]\AppData\Local\Larian Studios\Baldur's Gate 3\PlayerProfiles\Public\Savegames\Story

When you do locate your saves, you'll notice that every folder will be named after your playable character, which is handy if you've made multiple characters, and the file doesn't contain just one save file - it contains every instance you save, even quick saves and autosaves.

If you're looking for a solution to saving space on your primary Windows drive, there's no current way to force Baldur's Gate 3 to save your data on an alternate drive, like an SSD. You can, however, archive save files on an alternate drive to clear up space on your main without deleting them, though.

