NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, June 23 (game #378)

Here's your Connections puzzle for Sunday from the NYT. It's hard, as always, but not so tricky as some are – and I have hints if you need some below.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #378) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

QUIET

MAGIC

COLD

SIN

BUG

BREACH

EASY

ENOUGH

SING

WINDY

DIVE

MOTOR

RELAX

COUGH

SPOUT

CHILL

NYT Connections today (game #378) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Calm down

Calm down Green: Feeling peaky

Feeling peaky Blue: Moby Dick-esque antics

Moby Dick-esque antics Purple: The Big Apple, but not that one

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #378) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: “SETTLE DOWN!”

GREEN: MINOR AILMENTS

BLUE: WHAT HUMPBACK WHALES DO

PURPLE: ___ CITY NICKNAMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #378) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #378, are…

YELLOW: “SETTLE DOWN!” EASY, ENOUGH, QUIET, RELAX

EASY, ENOUGH, QUIET, RELAX GREEN: MINOR AILMENTS BUG, CHILL, COLD, COUGH

BUG, CHILL, COLD, COUGH BLUE: WHAT HUMPBACK WHALES DO BREACH, DIVE, SING, SPOUT

BREACH, DIVE, SING, SPOUT PURPLE: ___ CITY NICKNAMES MAGIC, MOTOR, SIN, WINDY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This is a relatively straightforward selection of Connections words today. I might quibble over whether yellow is easier than green (I solved the latter first), and I hadn't heard of MAGIC CITY, but that was about it as far as complexity went.

I solve the green 'minor ailments' group first, identifying that COLD, COUGH, BUG and CHILL all went nicely together and not being sidetracked by CHILL and WINDY or any other red herrings. Yellow followed soon after, before the traditional pause for the final two groups.

After I while I realized that SIN, WINDY and MOTOR could all be followed CITY, but I didn't have my fourth. However, MAGIC CITY sounded like it should be a thing, and indeed it was (it's Miami, for those of you who, like me, are not from the US). I wouldn't have got the blue 'whale' group other than by default, but once only those four were left I did spot the connection there, too.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 22 June, game #377)

YELLOW: ONE THING AFTER ANOTHER CHAIN, SERIES, STRING, TRAIN

CHAIN, SERIES, STRING, TRAIN GREEN: KINDS OF GOLF CLUBS DRIVER, IRON, WEDGE, WOOD

DRIVER, IRON, WEDGE, WOOD BLUE: HORROR MOVIES, WITH “THE” BIRDS, FOG, OMEN, RING

BIRDS, FOG, OMEN, RING PURPLE: WORDS FOR SAUSAGE BRAT, DOG, FRANK, LINK