I spent four hours with Nintendo Switch 2, and it hasn't just exceeded my expectations – it's blown them away

Nintendo's Switch 2 direct was a real mixed bag of emotions – and the pricing announcement aftermath only made things worse
Love it or hate it?
As the dust settles following Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct, we finally know everything we need to about the video game giant's next console and Switch 2 launch games.
During the launch event we learned more about the console's specs, and got our first proper glimpse of how the new Joy-Con 2 mouse mode works in practice as well as the function for the once-mysterious 'C' button; GameShare.
We also saw confirmation of 4K resolution support (both native and upscaled) as well as frame rates of up to 120 frames per second, making the Switch 2 a decent step up in terms of performance compared to the original Switch and Switch OLED.
We filmed our live reactions to the livestream, capturing our moments of joy for announcements (in particular, the deeper look at Mario Kart World, a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and a new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment plus Switch 2 Editions of both the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.)
There were some head-scratching moments too: the announcement of FromSoftware's The Duskbloods, a Switch 2 port of Elden Ring, and confirmation that the Switch 2 won't have an OLED configuration at launch.
Nintendo Switch 2 pricing:
The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available to pre-order from April 8 from $449.99 / £395.99, and is available to pre-order now in Australia from AU$699. This makes it $150 / £116 / AU$230 more expensive than the original Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo has confirmed that a bundle combining the Switch 2 and a copy of Mario Kart World will be available on launch day. It costs $499.99 in the US, £429.99 in the UK and AU$769.95 in Australia.
However, some key information was absent from the live stream: pricing for the console, launch titles, and Switch 2 Editions of first-gen Switch games. Instead, we found out official pricing in the moments following the livestream, which was a sobering moment for myself and Hamish Hector in the filming studio.
Additionally, many of the games shown were not launch titles, leaving Mario Kart World as the only Switch 2-exclusive launch title. Well, that's unless you include the bizarrely positioned Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, which for some unfathomable reason is a paid-for tutorial game.
That being said, we've also had our first hands-on time with the Switch 2 – that honor went to Rhys Wood, and his early thoughts are broadly positive (again, barring that price.)
What do you think about everything we learned at the Switch 2 reveal event? Let us know in the comments below!
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
