Nintendo's pulled a Last of Us clone from the eShop after Sony's copyright claim

The Last of Us clone has been removed from the Nintendo eShop after Sony issued a copyright claim.

You can no longer buy The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival on the Nintendo eShop or play it on the Nintendo Switch. While the reason for this removal is still unclear, it may have something to do with the apparent copyright claim that Sony has levied against the undead title due to its likeness to The Last of Us.

Trailers for the game have been taken down, and if you try to access the title on the Nintendo eShop store page, you will only be greeted by a 404 message and an image of Peppy Hare from Star Fox. Alternatively, searching for The Last Hope on the eShop, the only game that'll turn up is Mario and Rabbid's Sparks of Hope.

However, if you've previously bought and downloaded The Last Hope, then fear not; it will still be playable. Luckily, if you missed the boat for buying the undead game, fear not; you don't seem to be missing out on much.

Digital Foundry looked at the game last July, and unfortunately, it was apparently "an absolute disaster". So it may be for the best that it's been taken off the eShop.

"The Last Hope is designed to take your money. There is no game here - this is effectively a scam. We all knew this from the trailer, but the fact that the actual game is so much less than even that awful trailer is genuinely shocking".

"It's disappointing that Nintendo even allows such a product onto their shop. When you see something like this, it really pulls back the curtain on the depravity festering within certain corners of the industry."

We've approached Sony and Nintendo from comment and will update the story if we hear back.

