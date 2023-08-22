Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC adds new spooky Pokémon Poltchageist

Game Freak has announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC will feature a brand-new spooky Pokémon called Poltchageist.

Revealed in a new teaser trailer, Poltchageist is a matcha green tea Pokémon that will be made available in The Teal Mask expansion and be classified as a grass and ghost type.

'The Haunting Tale of Poltchageist' trailer showcases the origins of the spooky tea caddie in a short animated story, explaining how it was passed down through generations. According to the trailer, after being neglected for years the tea caddie transformed on its own to become Poltchageist. The animation shows the Pokémon confronting a woman who accidentally knocks over a teacup and decides to sprinkle some matcha tea over her.

Poltchageist's eerie abilities allow it to spread matcha onto people, and, after drawing the fumes back in, it can use its powers to draw the life force and strength from people. A bit grim for the whimsical world of Pokémon, no?

Poltchageist is another Pokémon that draws on the "tea" theme and joins others in the grouping such as Polteageist and Sinistea.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask is set to release on September 13 for Nintendo Switch. Part two of the expansion - The Indigo Disk - doesn't have an official launch date but is slated for a winter 2023 release.

Game Freak recently announced that The Indigo Disk will feature every starter Pokémon from the series' previous titles, including Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Rowlet, Scorbunny, and Mudkip. This marks the first time all 24 starter Pokémon will be featured together in a single game - a real milestone for the series.

It was also confirmed that The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion will add Pokémon Home compatibility. The new feature will be added with update 3.1.0 - which doesn't have a release date just yet - and will allow players to transfer their newly caught Pokémon through compatible games like Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Here's our essential guide to the best Pokémon games if you're new to the series, as well as our list of the best RPGs if you're looking for something different.