Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC will add Pokémon Home compatibility in update 3.1.0

Game Freak has confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion will add Pokémon Home compatibility.

A recent post shared by the official Japanese Pokémon Twitter account (via VGC) has revealed that update 3.1.0 will be released soon and will allow the player to transfer their Pokémon from the DLC to the Home app.

Pokémon Home is a cloud service that is used to move Pokémon between compatible games - such as Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon Legends: Arceus - as well as allow trading between players. The update means players of the The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be able to transfer their newly caught Pokémon without a problem.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask

is set to release on September 13 for Nintendo Switch, and although an official date for the update has yet to be confirmed, it's possible it could arrive with Teal Mask.

The Indigo Disk

- part two of the expansion - is set for a winter 2023 launch and will feature every starter Pokémon from the series' previous titles. Game Freak shared a brand-new trailer during the Pokémon World Championships showcasing a selection of the 24 starters.

Some Pokémon featured in the trailer included Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Rowlet, Scorbunny, and Mudkip, alongside a teaser for Terastallized versions of Venusaur, as well as Primarina and Blaziken.

Takato Utsunomiya, The Pokémon Company's chief operating officer, recently shared that the company will be assessing how it will release games in the future, saying that the company is having “more and more conversations” regarding balancing the quality and quantity of its future game releases.

Both Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Scarlet and Violet were released in 2022 within 10 months of each other, the latter receiving criticism for its overwhelming amount of bugs.

Check out our top picks with our best Pokémon games if you're new to the series. You can also check out our list of the best RPGs too.